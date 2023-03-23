Junkin’ Market Days returns to Graham Arena
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Junkin’ Market Days will return to Rochester March 24-25, 2023.
The indoor market will take place at Graham Arena located at 1570 Fairgrounds Avenue SE.
Hours are as follows:
- Friday, March 24: 4-7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 25: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Junkin’ Market Days features many small business owners that showcase different items including fashion, decor, jewelry, furniture, foods and more.
Admission to get in is $5. You can buy tickets here.
You can learn more about the event here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.