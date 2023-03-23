Junkin’ Market Days returns to Graham Arena

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Junkin’ Market Days will return to Rochester March 24-25, 2023.

The indoor market will take place at Graham Arena located at 1570 Fairgrounds Avenue SE.

Hours are as follows:

Friday, March 24: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 25: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Junkin’ Market Days features many small business owners that showcase different items including fashion, decor, jewelry, furniture, foods and more.

Admission to get in is $5. You can buy tickets here.

You can learn more about the event here.

