Get your running shoes out, Fool’s 5 race is coming up!

LEWISTON, Minn. (KTTC) – The family-friendly road race has a one-mile race and a USTA certified 8K race.

One hundred percent of the donations received will go towards cancer research.

Participants can register here or the day of the race.

This year’s guest speakers are Crystal Eide, who runs the Caleb Eide Memorial Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the memory of her son, Caleb. Lisa Hoover, a beneficiary of the foundation, will also speak.

Friday, March 31st, the auction returns to the Lewiston Community Center, with the race on Saturday, April 1st.

In 2022, more than $89,000 was raised.

The support and care we give one another during Fools Five weekend have always been phenomenal.

This is one of the best weekends of the year, and we look forward to seeing everyone in person.

