DEED: Minnesota private job sector recovers from pandemic job loss, adds 2000

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s private sector has made up lost ground from the pandemic according to the latest jobs report.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development says the state lost 385,900 jobs from February through April of 2020.

The private sector has completely rebounded, and has added an additional 2,000 jobs after making up that loss.

Overall, Minnesota saw a 0.3% growth in jobs and the private sector at 0.4%.

The Mankato Metropolitan Statistical Area has seen a 3.2% job growth in the last year.

