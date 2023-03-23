Critical Careers: EMS Clinicians

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Low wages. Burnout. A lack of work-life balances. Just some of the reasons emergency medical services workers are quitting ambulance duty in droves.

Last year, 36% of emergency medical technicians or EMTs left the profession. And a federal study says the country will need 40,000 more emergency medical personnel by the year 2030.

When you call 9-1-1, an Emergency Medical Service professional is often the first on the scene. And time is critical to save a life.

Evan Howard with Winona EMS says, “We are the first point of contact. Patient care starts with us. It’s not just a ride to the hospital. We are providing definitive care to patients while they’re being transported to a higher level of care.”

The ride to the hospital comes with a price tag, though. According to the Minnesota Ambulance Association, maintaining and running just one ambulance seven days a week costs about a million dollars each year in Minnesota.

Emergency medical service providers met with state lawmakers in January to urge more action and increase support for ambulance services. Some solutions include increasing re-imbursement from federal and state governments, offer income tax subtractions for the EMS workforce, and support future EMS workers by creating incentives like scholarship programs.

