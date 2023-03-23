Cool today, but warmer sunshine is ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought light snow to the southern part of our local area overnight has moved to the east, leaving behind some clouds and a coating of light snow in some spots. Totals ranged from half an inch of snow to the south of Interstate 90 in southern Minnesota to four inches in parts of North Iowa. Clouds are clearing off in North Iowa while southern Minnesota is basking in the glory of some cool late March sunshine. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than the seasonal average, mainly in the upper 30s, but at least the winds will continue to be on the light side.

Expect sunny skies with light winds and high temps in the upper 30s this afternoon. (KTTC)

Skies will remain clear tonight under the area of high pressure that will be moving through the Upper Mississippi Valley, setting the stage for a rather chilly situation. Expect overnight lows in the low 20s with very light north winds under that high pressure.

Friday will be a bright and pleasant day, even though we’ll start the day with a cold and frosty morning when temperatures will be in the low 20s. We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine throughout the day with a light southeast breeze that will work together to warm temperatures to the mid and upper 40s in the afternoon.

With sunny skies across the are high temps will be in the upper 40s on Friday. (KTTC)

A storm system will graze the area to the east Friday night, bringing extra clouds and perhaps a few light snow showers to the area, mainly east of Rochester. The best chances for very light accumulation will be along and east of the Mississippi River. Several inches of snowfall will be possible to the east of our area in central and southern Wisconsin. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

A storm system will brush past the local area late Friday night, perhaps bringing flurries or very light snow showers to our eastern counties. Heavier snowfall is expected to our east. (KTTC)

Clouds will slowly clear off on Saturday with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-40s and a brisk northwest breeze.

Expect occasional sunshine and clouds on Sunday with high temperatures in the mid-40s, which is typical for this time of the year. A brisk northwest breeze will keep wind chill levels in the 30s for the most part.

High temps will be in the 40s over the weekend with a brisk breeze. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will bring a chance of light rain and snow showers late in the day next Monday. With just a few breaks of sunshine, high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees.

High temps will be in the 40s over the weekend. There will be sparse chances for snow showers or flurries in parts of the area on Saturday. A few light rain showers will be in the area at times in the next week. (KTTC)

There will be some light rain showers late on Wednesday with a mixture of rain and snow possible early next Thursday. We’ll enjoy late March sunshine on Tuesday and again next Friday. Meanwhile, it looks like there will be a fair amount of sunshine for the first weekend in April with high temperatures in the 40s.

High temps will be in the 40s for most of the next week or two. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Thursday, March 23, 2023. Clouds will clear off and we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with high temperatures the upper 30s today. Friday looks like the best of the next several days as far as Weather goes with mostly sunny conditions and highs in the middle and upper 40s. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the mid 40s. #weather #weatherman #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Upbeat Business Background - OlexandrMusic

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.