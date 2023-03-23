Beautiful weather Friday; Active weather next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw some light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then had some light snowfall last night across the region.

Snowfall reports (KTTC)

Most of the snowfall stayed to the south of I-90 with some areas picking up near 2-4″ of snow. We had reports of 3″ of snow in Mason City and just over 4″ near Prairie Du Chien. The highest report in SE MN was just south of Preston with a total of 1″ of snow.

Friday’s Forecast:

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will warm above the seasonal average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the east around 5-10 mph. Sunny skies are expected through the afternoon. This will be the nicest day we’ll have in the next 5-7 days.

Precip chances ahead (KTTC)

The main storm track will be to our SE through the next 5 days. We will see a chance of some flurries through the weekend, but I do not expect any accumulations over the weekend. A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest Sunday into Monday which could bring a stray wintry mix to the area. The thing I’m keeping my eye on is late next week.

Long-range guidance is hinting at a strong low-pressure system moving into the upper Midwest which could bring a rain/snow mix to the area.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

