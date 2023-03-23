Beautiful weather Friday; Active weather next week
Rain & snow chances late next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We saw some light rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and then had some light snowfall last night across the region.
Most of the snowfall stayed to the south of I-90 with some areas picking up near 2-4″ of snow. We had reports of 3″ of snow in Mason City and just over 4″ near Prairie Du Chien. The highest report in SE MN was just south of Preston with a total of 1″ of snow.
Friday’s Forecast:
High temperatures Friday will warm above the seasonal average in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light out of the east around 5-10 mph. Sunny skies are expected through the afternoon. This will be the nicest day we’ll have in the next 5-7 days.
The main storm track will be to our SE through the next 5 days. We will see a chance of some flurries through the weekend, but I do not expect any accumulations over the weekend. A weak weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest Sunday into Monday which could bring a stray wintry mix to the area. The thing I’m keeping my eye on is late next week.
Long-range guidance is hinting at a strong low-pressure system moving into the upper Midwest which could bring a rain/snow mix to the area.
Nick
