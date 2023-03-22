Testing for cannabis influence while driving, local expert weighs in

Testing for cannabis influence while driving, local expert weighs in.
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 24-year-old Dylan Yocum was driving a Honda Accord headed southbound on Broadway Monday evening when he rear-ended a truck, sending it into the northbound lane, hitting another car and then into the ditch.

One person was seriously injured and air lifted to the hospital. They are expected to recover. The responding deputy noticed Yocum’s car smelled like marijuana.

Nick Jacobson, a certified phlebotomist and drug recognition specialist, said since an officer had a suspicion Yocum was under the influence of marijuana, it warrants a chemical collection of either blood of urine, but a urine sample can have its flaws.

“For a urine test you can only find out whether it’s there or whether it’s not there. A blood test becomes very valuable when someone was hurt or injured because we don’t want to know if it’s there. We want to know how much of its there,” Jacobson explained.

A blood test can determine if the person was actively impaired by cannabis through examining levels of concentrate in the blood. Results to detect cannabis use can take any from four to six months.

“When it comes to cannabis, it’s not your grandparents weed anymore I guess is the best way to put it. The THC levels now in cannabis are way higher,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson explained if someone used cannabis weeks prior, it may still be in your system, but if you weren’t impaired at the time of driving, you cannot be charged with a DWI.

“We’re not keying in on that. We’re not keying in on somebody that embraces the marijuana culture. It’s I smell weed, have you been smoking weed in the car in the last couple hours because that’s what it smells like to me,” Jacobson said.

Authorities may not have a set field sobriety test for cannabis but are trained to follow a 12-step protocol and examine things like the pupils, body temperature, behavior and blood pressure.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Len Reynolds
Police search for missing Rochester man
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend

Latest News

Rochester Public Schools
More teachers to keep jobs under latest RPS budget proposal
Gov. Walz, legislative leaders working toward finalizing biennial budget
Award given by Alzheimer's Association and Alzheimer's Impact Movement
Senator Klobuchar receives humanitarian award for work addressing Alzheimer’s
PossAbilities World Down Syndrome Day