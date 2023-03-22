Senator Klobuchar receives humanitarian award for work addressing Alzheimer’s

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar has received the 2023 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Humanitarian of the Year Award for her work to address Alzheimer’s disease.

The Humanitarian Award from Alzheimer’s Association and AIM is given each year to public officials who have made significant contributions to help create a world without Alzheimer’s. Currently, more than 6 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s, including almost 100,000 Minnesotans.

Klobuchar is a longtime leader on combating Alzheimer’s disease, and a member of the bipartisan Congressional Task Force on Alzheimer’s Disease.

Her father passed away with Alzheimer’s disease in 2021. Senator Klobuchar says, “His zest for life and his resilience were a source of strength for me. They (Alzheimer’s Association and AIM) gave me an example of how to overcome obstacles, and also deepened my commitment to pushing for better treatments for Alzheimer’s, more support for caretakers, and of course, to finding a cure. I will continue fighting for the millions of Americans who are navigating this disease and their loved ones.”

