ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Poppy is a 5-year-old terrier, pit bull mix. She joined Midwest Access Wednesday and is looking for a forever home.

If you would like to meet Poppy, she is at Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

Staff says it’s best if she goes to a home with no other pets.

Learn more about Poppy here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.