More teachers to keep jobs under latest RPS budget proposal.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public School board discussed budget cuts in greater detail at Tuesday’s meeting.

RPS reported estimated full time positions would be decreased from 2,677 to 2,573 for the 2023-2024 school year. RPS reported many of those positions were already vacant, meaning RPS will only see about eight of its employees laid off.

RPS Chair Cathy Nathan explained budget cuts are never comfortable, but the board is trying to be as transparent as possible. The board is still trying to make the budget work and is now suggesting Spanish at the middle school level be cut as well.

“When I get asked about that cut in our schools, the simple answer is I wouldn’t be recommending it if we didn’t have to get to that curve bending, we saw on the graph. I think it’s actually painful but encouraging because we are getting ourselves to the point where we do have the structural balance in the budget,” superintendent Kent Pekel said.

The final version of the budget cut should be finalized on May 22nd, the board will vote on it in June.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.