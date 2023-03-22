Light snow Wednesday night; Seasonal temperatures this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking a weak weather-maker that will move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Light snowfall will be possible late Wednesday night.

Snowfall outlook (KTTC)

Snowfall will stay pretty isolated tonight with the “best chance” of snow after midnight for most areas. We’re looking at about a 3-4 hour window for light snow.

Snowfall forecast (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulations will be around a trace of up to 1.5″ of snow. Areas south of I-90 will see a higher chance of reaching near 1″. Most of the accumulation will take place on grassy and elevated surfaces.

Temp outlooks (KTTC)

If you’re hoping for some “Spring-like” temperatures, you might have to wait awhile. The latest temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center show below-average temperatures across the upper Midwest are possible from March 28th through the beginning of April.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

