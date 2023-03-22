Light snow tonight; sunnier days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought rain to the area last night has moved away to the east, and on its heels is another wave of low pressure that will bring light snow to parts of the area tonight. Between those systems, we’re enjoying some sunshine, but dealing with cooler temperatures and a brisk breeze. Expect breaks of sunshine this afternoon as drier air works its way in from the west behind the thick morning rain clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s which is typical for this time of year, but several degrees cooler than the 47-degree reading we registered in Rochester on Tuesday, the warmest of 2023 so far.

A few rain and snow showers will develop early in the evening, becoming all snow just before midnight. Expect minor accumulation, especially on elevated surfaces and grassy areas mainly to the south of Interstate 90. A trace of snow to half an inch is possible around the Minnesota-Iowa border. The highest totals overall will be in North Iowa where half an inch to an inch of snow may accumulate. The main impact will be slick road conditions for the Thursday morning commute, so keep that in mind before heading out early Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s with a light north breeze.

Clouds will gradually clear off in the morning and the afternoon tomorrow will be filled with an abundance of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees and there will be a light north breeze that will keep wind chills in the 30s for the most part.

Sunshine will dominate the day Friday and a light southeast breeze will work with the mostly sunny conditions to warm temperatures into the mid and upper 40s.

The weekend will be seasonally mild as well, but there will be a few extra clouds at times on Saturday, and expect a slight chance of sprinkles on Sunday to go with partly sunny skies.

A weak storm system will produce some light rain and snow showers early on Monday, but little if any accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

There will be a chance of light rain next Wednesday and again to start the month of April next Saturday, but otherwise, we’ll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine in the upcoming week with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s for the most part.

