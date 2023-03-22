Light snow tonight; a bright and mild weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The storm system that brought rain to the area last night is moving away to the east, and on its heels is another area of low pressure that will bring light snow to the region tonight. Between those systems is some quiet and fairly decent weather that we’ll enjoy throughout our Wednesday. Expect a mostly cloudy day with several opportunities for some breaks of sunshine as drier air works its way in from the west behind the thick morning rain clouds. High temperatures will be in the low 40s which is typical for this time of year, but a few degrees cooler than the 47-degree reading we had in Rochester on Tuesday, the warmest of 2023 so far.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with a few breaks of sunshine today and high temps will be in the seasonably cool low 40s. (KTTC)

There will be some breaks of sunshine during the day today with a slight breeze from the west and high temps will be in the low 40s. (KTTC)

A few rain and snow showers will develop early in the evening, becoming all snow just before midnight. Expect minor accumulation, especially on elevated surfaces and grassy areas. Less than an inch of snowfall is likely in most of the area. The highest totals will be south of Interstate 90. The main impact will be slick road conditions for the morning commute, so keep that in mind early Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s with a light north breeze.

There will be a chance of light snow across the area tonight with minor accumulation expected. (KTTC)

A minor coating of snowfall is expected tonight, the heaviest locally occurring south of Interstate 90. (KTTC)

Clouds will gradually clear off in the morning and the afternoon tomorrow will be filled with an abundance of sunshine. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s to around 40 degrees and there will be a light north breeze that will keep wind chills in the 30s for the most part.

Sunshine will dominate the day Friday and a light southeast breeze will work with the mostly sunny conditions to warm temperatures into the mid and upper 40s.

The weekend will be seasonally mild as well, but there will be a few extra clouds at times on Saturday, and expect a slight chance of sprinkles on Sunday to go with partly sunny skies.

A weak storm system will produce some light rain and snow showers early on Monday, but little if any accumulation is expected. High temperatures will be in the low 40s.

There will be a chance of light snow tonight with a rain and snow chance expected early Monday. High temps will mostly be in the 40s in the next week. (KTTC)

There will be a chance of light rain next Wednesday and again to start the month of April next Saturday, but otherwise, we’ll enjoy a fair amount of sunshine in the upcoming week with high temperatures in the low and mid-40s for the most part.

High temps will be in the 40s in all but one or two days in the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

