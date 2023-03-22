Gov. Walz, legislative leaders working toward finalizing biennial budget

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – According to a press release from Governor Tim Walz’s office, Minnesota lawmakers have agreed to budget targets as they finalize the two-year budget.

The agreed-upon budget framework includes historic investments for kids and families, the largest tax cut in state history, and funding to improve health and safety.

It includes a commitment to send a portion of the surplus back to Minnesotans in the form of checks.

“Whether it’s ensuring every kid can eat breakfast and lunch at school or passing $100 million in tax cuts, this has been the most productive legislative session in a generation--and we’re not letting our foot off the gas,” Gov. Walz said.

Committee chairs still have to finalize components of the budget areas, but here are some of the items the Walz Administration noted:

$2.2 billion for K-12 education and pre-kindergarten

$1.178 billion for children and families

$100 million for broadband expansion

$1 billion for housing

$255 million for energy and climate

$650 million for public safety

$2.3 billion for infrastructure projects

$3 billion in tax cuts, the largest in state history

