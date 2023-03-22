Emergency personnel respond to medical emergency at Century High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wednesday at 11:30 emergency personnel responded to Century High School for a student who was having a medical emergency. Parts of the school were blocked off for a short time.

According to Mamisoa Knutson, the Director of Communications with Rochester Public Schools, health office personnel administered care and the student was transported via ambulance to the hospital.

Classes then continued as scheduled. No other details were given.

