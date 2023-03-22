Economy and banking fears lowering crude oil prices

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Since our last update three weeks ago, gas prices have leveled off quite a bit and now GasBuddy says it maybe be lowering its expectations for prices this summer.

GasBuddy officials tell us the banking situation is lowering confidence on the markets and that includes crude oil prices.

Plus, all the major layoffs in the tech world like Amazon and Meta are also impacting the markets and our economy.

With our current pacing, GasBuddy is fine tuning its projections for the late spring and early summer.

“With the banking situation potentially leading to an economic slow down or a prolonged slow down, I think the odds of four dollar gas national average are declining. So good news there. We may see lower prices than previously expected, a lot of that is the uncertainty over this banking situation,” said GasBuddy expert, Patrick De Hann.

De Hann still believes prices will still trend higher for Memorial Day. He also adds diesel fuel has make significant drops thanks to lower demand just in time to help farmers and lower transportation costs.

Click here to see the latest tending for national average pump prices.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.