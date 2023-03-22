Blooms are popping at local greenhouses

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It maybe chilly outside, but it’s a warm and humid seventy degree day in northwest Rochester. How’s that possible? Well, production at the green houses at Sargent’s on Second are blooming with spring fever.

We were given a behind the scenes tour of the assembly line as workers used there green thumbs to produce hand planted individual planters. (KTTC)

We were given a behind the scenes tour of the assembly line as workers used there green thumbs to produce hand planted individual planters.

Packed with love, each planter gets filled with soil, then in goes the plugs, one at a time, then finishes with a cool drink.

While staff have been grinding it out since February, sometimes they partner with local students for extra help to share there knowledge and passion.

We were given a behind the scenes tour of the assembly line as workers used there green thumbs to produce hand planted individual planters. (KTTC)

“The C-tech students come down here and they participate with planting and learning all about the watering and the process on how all this gets done on the assembly line,” said general manager, Jay Maier.

With the milder weather ahead you maybe getting the itch, but we all know the threat for snow lingers into May. Seed kits are also available in many retail stores if you want to get a jump start on the growing season inside your home.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.