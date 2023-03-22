Austin police chief discusses emerging new drug threat

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – The US Drug Enforcement Administration issued an alert Monday about the widespread threat of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer also commonly known as “tranq” or “tranq dope.”

The Office of the National Drug Control Policy said this mixture is in all 50 states.

The city of Austin Police Chief David McKichan said drugs like fentanyl are very much present in the city. He said they are seeing about 2 overdoses a month.

“Fentanyl for us does come in powdered form,” he said. ‘But we’re also seeing in what looks to be legitimate drug tablets marked M-30. That’s a big source of what we’re seeing in street narcotics containing fentanyl right now.”

Chief Mckichan said law enforcement is concerned about the deadly mixture of xylazine and fentanyl hitting locally, especially since its reportedly resistant to Narcan.

“We have a new drug type that might work synergistically with an existing drug type, and it’s a cause of concern for us,” he said. “At this point, I’m not aware that we’ve necessarily seen it in any of our cases. we do believe it is in Minnesota, like much of the nation.”

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 100,000 Americans died from drug overdoses between August 2021 and August 2022, with 66% of the deaths involving synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

McKichan said no matter what, it takes a community effort to combat the drug epidemic.

“When you say it affects everyone, it’s not only the addict,” he said. “It’s friends and family. There’s a lot of interest from family members that have an addict in the family and have come to wit’s end on how to help them. it has to be a synergistic response from multiple agencies to combat this problem.”

