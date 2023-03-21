Treasure Island is hosting hiring event Tuesday

Treasure Island
Treasure Island(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino is one of many businesses hiring. It is hosting a career day March 21 from 3-7 p.m.

For this event only, every position includes a $2,500 hiring bonus!

  • Tradewinds Server
  • Tradewinds Cook
  • Custodial Technician
  • Guest Room Attendant (Housekeeping)
  • Event Beverage Staff
  • Island Passport Club Representative
  • Customer Service Representative

Learn much more here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis

Latest News

March is National Kidney Month
March is National Kidney Month
March is National Kidney Month
March is National Kidney Month
Iowa man killed from work-related accident
Iowa man killed from work-related accident
PossAbilities recognizes World Down Syndrome Day
PossAbilities recognizes World Down Syndrome Day