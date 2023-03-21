Treasure Island is hosting hiring event Tuesday

WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino is one of many businesses hiring. It is hosting a career day March 21 from 3-7 p.m.

For this event only, every position includes a $2,500 hiring bonus!

Tradewinds Server

Tradewinds Cook

Custodial Technician

Guest Room Attendant (Housekeeping)

Event Beverage Staff

Island Passport Club Representative

Customer Service Representative

