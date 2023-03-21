Treasure Island is hosting hiring event Tuesday
Published: Mar. 21, 2023
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) – Treasure Island Resort and Casino is one of many businesses hiring. It is hosting a career day March 21 from 3-7 p.m.
For this event only, every position includes a $2,500 hiring bonus!
- Tradewinds Server
- Tradewinds Cook
- Custodial Technician
- Guest Room Attendant (Housekeeping)
- Event Beverage Staff
- Island Passport Club Representative
- Customer Service Representative
