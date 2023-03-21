Stop arm cameras installed on Rochester Public School buses

Stop arms installed on RPS buses
Stop arms installed on RPS buses(kttc)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A state grant has allowed installation of stop arm cameras on 104 school buses in Rochester.

In a news conference Tuesday, representatives from First Student Transportation, Rochester Public School District and Rochester Police Department discussed the installation of the stop arm cameras, which were installed in the beginning of February.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS), school bus safety remains a top priority, as it continues to be a problem.

$1.4 million dollars of grant money from the Minnesota DPS was recently awarded to 19 bus companies and school districts around the state to install stop arm cameras.

It’s part of DPS’s Stop Arm Camera Grant Project, Minnesota state legislators approved $14.7 million in total funding for this project for 2022 and 2023.

First Student received $300,000 to install the cameras.

The cameras will help document which drivers don’t follow the law of stopping at least 20 feet from a school bus with its stop arm displayed.

Any driver caught violating the law can face fines starting at $500. First Student said its documented 38 violations since the cameras were installed on February 7.

“Some people don’t know when they’re required to stop and when they’re not,” First Student Area Safety Manager Jenifer Doyle said. “So, it’s not about being a fist that’s going to come after you when you don’t. It’s about making sure that the public is aware that hey, this is not okay to do. Please don’t do that, you’re putting students at risk.”

RELATED
Albert Lea Bus Company, Lyle Public Schools receive grants for stop arm cameras
Albert Lea Bus Company

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis

Latest News

Holly Mulholland
Rochester Fire Department announces first woman as Deputy Fire Chief
Treasure Island
Treasure Island is hosting hiring event Tuesday
March is National Kidney Month
March is National Kidney Month
Iowa man killed from work-related accident
Iowa man killed from work-related accident