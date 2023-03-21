Sentencing hearing set for man charged with Decorah murder

Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)
Aaron Whittle (COURTESY: DECORAH NEWS)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A sentencing date has been set for Aaron Whittle, the man found guilty of killing his father.

Court documents stated that Aaron told police he fatally shot his father while being interviewed in the aftermath of the incident. Investigators at the scene also said that the crime scene was consistent with what Aaron had described to them.

Whittle did admit to burning his dad’s body and the gun. Whittle had called the shooting accidental, saying the shooting happened after the two were handling the same gun. They were arguing over finances.

He was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree, which carries a sentence between 20 years and 50 years in prison.

Whittle will be sentenced on May 10th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Len Reynolds
Police search for missing Rochester man
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis
Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys

Latest News

Boys Basketball
DGF vs. 3 PEM Boys State Quarterfinal
Boys Basketball
Stewartville vs. 3 DeLaSalle Boys State Quarterfinal
Cannabis
Testing for cannabis influence while driving, local expert weighs in
Rochester Public Schools
More teachers to keep jobs under latest RPS budget proposal
Gov. Walz, legislative leaders working toward finalizing biennial budget