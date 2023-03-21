Rain and snow chances ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After beautiful conditions across the area on Tuesday, we’re tracking a more active weather pattern for Tuesday night through Thursday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast:

Scattered showers will be possible overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Our precip type will stay as rain with temperatures steady in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rainfall accumulations tonight will be around 0.05-0.10″. Showers should be out of the area by 7-8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

A somewhat weak low-pressure system will move through the region Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Cold air will funnel in from the north dropping our temperatures down into the lower 30s and upper 20s. We’ll see the chance of a rain/snow mix and light snowfall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Snowfall amounts are expected to be minor.

Snowfall amounts will be around 0-2″ area-wide. I do think a bulk of the accumulations will take place on grassy and elevated surfaces. There could be a couple of slick spots in the morning Thursday.

