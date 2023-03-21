Pothole patrol hits high pace

“March Madness” underway on the roads
Crews tell us pothole season is off to a quick start and they are trying to keep up.
Crews tell us pothole season is off to a quick start and they are trying to keep up.(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Here in Minnesota we have two seasons, road construction and mosquitoes. In between those we squeeze in pothole repair mainly in March and April. We got an early taste in February, but now with the warmer weather potholes are in fully gear.

Pothole Picassos are all around Rochester flexing muscle and using shovels for there tools to fight against the growing problem.

Crews tell us pothole season is off to a quick start and they are trying to keep up.

“We’re most busy probably in just the main areas. Where we see a lot more cracks in them, especially in the higher traffic areas is where we see a lot of them and then we will re-visit those areas more frequent. We currently have four crews out and about,” said Jake Busho, from Rochester Public Works.

Busho reminds drivers to slow down when approaching any potholes since you don’t know how deep they are and can do damage to your vehicle. The most common damage to your car could be tires, rims, alinement and tie-rods.

You can help crews out by reporting potholes on the city website. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis

Latest News

Iowa man killed from work-related accident
Iowa man killed from work-related accident
PossAbilities recognizes World Down Syndrome Day
PossAbilities recognizes World Down Syndrome Day
Kidney Care
March is National Kidney Month
Treasure Island
Treasure Island is hosting hiring event Tuesday