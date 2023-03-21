Pothole patrol hits high pace

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Here in Minnesota we have two seasons, road construction and mosquitoes. In between those we squeeze in pothole repair mainly in March and April. We got an early taste in February, but now with the warmer weather potholes are in fully gear.

Pothole Picassos are all around Rochester flexing muscle and using shovels for there tools to fight against the growing problem.

Crews tell us pothole season is off to a quick start and they are trying to keep up.

“We’re most busy probably in just the main areas. Where we see a lot more cracks in them, especially in the higher traffic areas is where we see a lot of them and then we will re-visit those areas more frequent. We currently have four crews out and about,” said Jake Busho, from Rochester Public Works.

Busho reminds drivers to slow down when approaching any potholes since you don’t know how deep they are and can do damage to your vehicle. The most common damage to your car could be tires, rims, alinement and tie-rods.

You can help crews out by reporting potholes on the city website. Click here for more details.

