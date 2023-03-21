PossAbilities recognizes World Down Syndrome Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday marked World Down Syndrome Day and PossAbilities in Rochester took time to recognize it.

According to the United Nations, about one in every 1,100 children are born with Down Syndrome. Down Syndrome happens with a child is born with 21 chromosomes. It causes varying degrees of intellectual and physical disabilities and some medical issues.

PossAbilities is a Rochester nonprofit organization that offers services to people with disabilities, including life enrichment, along with home and family services.

Clients at PossAbilities celebrated the day by playing games, going on an outing and creating art projects.

“They want to enjoy their lives,” PossAbilities Stars Program Manager Aly Steffen said. “They want to do everything me and you want to do. They want to explore new activities and learn new crafts.”

World Down Syndrome Day was started by the U.N. in 2012. It aims to raise public awareness of Down Syndrome.

