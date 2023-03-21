Police search for missing Rochester man

Len Reynolds
Len Reynolds(Family of Len Reynolds)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester family is asking for help in locating their loved one who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

The family of Len Reynolds, 59, reached out to KTTC to say he left his home in southeast Rochester on foot. His family said he has a pacemaker and is in poor health.

Rochester police went to do a welfare check and confirmed that Reynolds was missing. He was last seen on March 8, 2023.

He did not have his ID, wallet, keys or cellphone.

Reynolds is described as a bald man with a brown/gray goatee. He is 5′11″ and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have any information, contact Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.

