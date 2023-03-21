Police investigate swatting at three Iowa schools

NORTHERN IOWA (KTTC) – Mason City, Clear Lake and Charles City High Schools all entered lockdown Tuesday morning after each school received a call of a school shooting. Charles City was also reported at the middle school.

While in lockdown, police searched the schools and determined the calls to be swatting incidents.

No one was injured in any of the three occurrences.

Here are the statements from each police department:

The Clear Lake Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page saying, “This morning we received one phone call reporting a shooting at the high school. While officers were en route, the high school went on lockdown. It was determined the call was false. This type of call, known as swatting, was reported to be occurring throughout the state today. No one was injured and officers and school staff checked the area.”

