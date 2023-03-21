Police investigate swatting at three Iowa schools

Swatting calls
Swatting calls(KFYR-TV)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN IOWA (KTTC) – Mason City, Clear Lake and Charles City High Schools all entered lockdown Tuesday morning after each school received a call of a school shooting. Charles City was also reported at the middle school.

While in lockdown, police searched the schools and determined the calls to be swatting incidents.

No one was injured in any of the three occurrences.

Here are the statements from each police department:

The Clear Lake Police Department released a statement on its Facebook page saying, “This morning we received one phone call reporting a shooting at the high school. While officers were en route, the high school went on lockdown. It was determined the call was false. This type of call, known as swatting, was reported to be occurring throughout the state today. No one was injured and officers and school staff checked the area.”

KTTC will update when more information if it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis
Minnesota State Patrol launches online accountability dashboard
Minnesota State Patrol launches online accountability dashboard

Latest News

KTTC News Now
KTTC News Now
The legislation increases criminal penalties for the illegal sale or purchase of catalytic...
Gov. Walz signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries