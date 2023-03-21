Midweek rain and snow chances; Mild, spring-like temps are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While clouds are thickening across the region ahead of an approaching storm system, our temperatures will also be warming nicely through the course of the day. Expect occasional sunshine with high temperatures in the mid and upper 40s this afternoon. A slight southeast breeze behind a warm front will help in the warming process, but as the winds reach 15 miles per hour at times, wind chill levels will remain in the upper 30s.

A gusty south wind tonight will pull in more of that warmth and light rain will develop late in the evening, continuing until after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Clouds will give way to some late morning sunshine on Wednesday, but light rain will once again develop to our west as another area of low pressure approaches. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a light northwest breeze. Light rain will be possible from mid-afternoon until mid-evening before colder air aloft mixes in and we transition to light snow. A light coating of accumulation will be possible later in the night with lows in the upper 20s and north winds.

Snowfall accumulation early Thursday likely won’t be very heavy, but there may be enough to make for a slippery commute in some spots. Total snowfall will be less than an inch in most of the area. Snow showers will taper off shortly after the morning commute. Clouds will clear off behind the storm system and sunshine will warm temperatures to the mid-30s in the afternoon with a brisk north breeze.

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures warming to the low and then mid-40s.

A weak storm system will graze the area to the southeast, bringing sparse rain showers on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon with a change to light snow occurring late in the night. A minor coating of snowfall will be possible early Monday with high temperatures in the low 40s both days.

