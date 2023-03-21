March is National Kidney Month

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – March is National Kidney Month. 37 million Americans are affected by kidney disease. Your kidneys are critical because they filter waste and fluid from the blood.

Kaitlin Thompson is a registered dietitian with DaVita Kidney Care. She joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share a healthy and fun snack: High Protein Rice Crispy Treats.

You can find this recipe and hundreds of others, as well as eating-out guides and free cookbooks on DaVita.com

