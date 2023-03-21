Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries

Rochester Crash
Rochester Crash(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One man was arrested Monday after a three vehicle crash in northeast Rochester that left one person seriously injured.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, 24-year-old Dylan Yocum of Houston, Minnesota was arrested after he rear-ended a pickup with his Honda Accord.

It happened just after 5:45 p.m. on North Broadway Avenue.

Yocum was wanted on a warrant out of Wabasha County. The responding deputy noticed that his car smelled like marijuana and called in a drug recognition expert.

When the blood test is ready, he will likely be charged with DWI.

The 68-year-old man in the pickup truck that Yocum rear ended was airlifted to Mayo Clinic Saint Marys. He was taken into surgery but is expected to survive.

The two people in the third vehicle, a 33-year-old woman with a 5-year-old boy in a car seat, were transported with minor injuries.

PREVIOUS STORY
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
