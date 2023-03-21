One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to St. Mary’s

Rochester Crash
Rochester Crash(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash off North Broadway in Rochester Monday night. When KTTC arrived at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. an ambulance also was arriving.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson confirms one person was airlifted by Mayo One to St. Mary’s Hospital. Three occupants were involved, two had minor injuries.

One car can be seen off the highway in the west ditch and appears to be a total loss.

As of 7 p.m. Broadway Ave. between Dresser Drive NW and Ridge Drive NE was still blocked off because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Rochester Crash
Rochester Crash(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
It was a weekend of geeky goodness as the two-day long show featured over 70 vendors and...
Quad Con comes to Rochester
City of Rochester Parking
Changes to Rochester’s parking system start Monday
OCSO
Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responds to 2 car break-ins at dog park

Latest News

Toast & Taste Stewartville
Stewartville Toast & Taste happening this weekend
Guiding Partners to Solutions, Darian Leddy reports
Meals on Wheels
Family Service Rochester kicks off 21st Annual March for Meals
Dodge County Business Expo, Midwest Access