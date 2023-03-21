One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to St. Mary’s

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three vehicles were involved in a crash off North Broadway in Rochester Monday night. When KTTC arrived at the scene just after 6:30 p.m. an ambulance also was arriving.

Sheriff Kevin Torgerson confirms one person was airlifted by Mayo One to St. Mary’s Hospital. Three occupants were involved, two had minor injuries.

One car can be seen off the highway in the west ditch and appears to be a total loss.

As of 7 p.m. Broadway Ave. between Dresser Drive NW and Ridge Drive NE was still blocked off because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Rochester Crash (KTTC)

