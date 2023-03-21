Iowa man killed from work-related accident

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa man was killed from a work-related incident in Cerro Gordo County.

According to Mason City Police Department, a co-worker reported a Cerro Gordo County employee had been injured while working with machinery on Thursday, March 16 at 9:40 a.m.

Mason City Fire and Police Department units responded to Nature Center Road, which leads into the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Responding officers found 44-year-old Cory Behr of Rockwell, Iowa dead from the accident.

The accident investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.