Iowa man killed from work-related accident
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa man was killed from a work-related incident in Cerro Gordo County.
According to Mason City Police Department, a co-worker reported a Cerro Gordo County employee had been injured while working with machinery on Thursday, March 16 at 9:40 a.m.
Mason City Fire and Police Department units responded to Nature Center Road, which leads into the Lime Creek Nature Center.
Responding officers found 44-year-old Cory Behr of Rockwell, Iowa dead from the accident.
The accident investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.