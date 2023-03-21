Iowa man killed from work-related accident

Iowa man killed from work-related accident
Iowa man killed from work-related accident(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – An Iowa man was killed from a work-related incident in Cerro Gordo County.

According to Mason City Police Department, a co-worker reported a Cerro Gordo County employee had been injured while working with machinery on Thursday, March 16 at 9:40 a.m.

Mason City Fire and Police Department units responded to Nature Center Road, which leads into the Lime Creek Nature Center.

Responding officers found 44-year-old Cory Behr of Rockwell, Iowa dead from the accident.

The accident investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester Crash
Man arrested after NE Rochester crash with critical injuries
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis

Latest News

Holly Mulholland
Rochester Fire Department announces first woman as Deputy Fire Chief
Stop arms installed on RPS buses
Stop arm cameras installed on Rochester Public School buses
Treasure Island
Treasure Island is hosting hiring event Tuesday
March is National Kidney Month
March is National Kidney Month