Gov. Walz signs bill to crack down on catalytic converter theft

The legislation increases criminal penalties for the illegal sale or purchase of catalytic converters.(Northern News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Gov. Tim Walz will hold a ceremonial bill signing today for a law which aims to crack down on catalytic converter theft in Minnesota.

The bill was signed into law officially last week.

The legislation, which is now law, allows only registered scrap metal dealers to purchase catalytic converters.

It also increases criminal penalties for the illegal sale or purchase of catalytic converters.

Converters will also be required to have an identification number from the original vehicle, allowing law enforcement to determine if it was purchased legally.

The ceremonial bill signing will be held today at 12:30 p.m.

