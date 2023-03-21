Early spring temps continue; Rain, then light snow this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While clouds are thickening across the region ahead of an approaching storm system, our temperatures will also be warming nicely through the course of the day. Expect mostly cloudy conditions with a few breaks of sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-40s. A slight southeast breeze behind a warm front will help in the warming process this afternoon, but as the winds reach 15 miles per hour at times, wind chill levels will remain in the 30s.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with high temps in the 40s today. (KTTC)

A gusty south wind tonight will pull in more of that warmth and light rain will develop later in the evening, continuing until after midnight. Overnight low temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

Clouds will give way to some late morning sunshine on Wednesday, but light rain will once again develop to our west as another area of low pressure approaches. High temperatures will be in the low 40s with a light northwest breeze. Light rain will be possible from mid-afternoon until mid-evening before colder air aloft mixes in and the precipitation will transition to light snow. A light coating of accumulation will be possible later in the night with lows in the upper 20s and north winds.

High temps tomorrow will be in the upper 30s and 40s with rain developing late in the day. (KTTC)

Snowfall accumulation early Thursday likely won’t be very heavy, but there may be enough to make for a slippery commute in some spots. Total snowfall will be less than an inch in most of the area. Snow showers will taper off shortly after the morning commute. Our cloud cover will clear off behind the storm system and midday sunshine will warm temperatures to the mid-30s in the afternoon with a brisk north breeze.

Rain Wednesday evening will change to snow and less than an inch of accumulation can be expected in the area by the Thursday morning commute when activity will wind down. (KTTC)

Rain will change to snow late Wednesday and another round of rain and light snow will be possible late Sunday and early Monday. (KTTC)

We’ll enjoy abundant sunshine on Friday and Saturday with high temperatures warming to the low and then mid-40s.

High temps will be in the 40s for most of the upcoming week. Midweek rain and then light snow will be possible. (KTTC)

A weak storm system will graze the area to the southeast, bringing sparse rain showers on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon with a change to light snow occurring late in the night. A minor coating of snowfall will be possible early Monday with high temperatures in the low 40s both days.

Temps will reach the 40s in most of the days over the next week or more. (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.