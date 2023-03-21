Donating to save a life

Donate to Save a Life
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Meteorologist Sarah Gannon joined Midwest Access Tuesday to share her experience with organ and tissue donors. It’s a story not about her, but about someone very close to her who was saved because someone chose to be an organ and tissue donor.

Her mother is celebrating 10 years since her pancreas transplant. It’s something she and Sarah celebrate every year.

Learn more about giving to the Transplant House in Rochester here.

