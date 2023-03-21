Denim, Diamonds & Dice Event

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – 2023 Denim, Diamonds, & Dice, Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino is a casual gala & casino-themed fundraiser to support the local Meals on Wheels. Guests can wear denim and diamonds while rolling some dice.

Every dollar raised helps ensure access to healthy, consistent meals for people throughout the Rochester community. Experience the live and silent auctions, showcasing exceptional items and new & exciting experiences. And try your luck playing fun casino games with our favorite local celebrity dealers.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25TH — 6-9PM AT FLORAL HALL, GRAHAM PARK (1407 3rd Ave SE, Rochester, MN)

6:00 PM - DOORS OPEN SILENT AUCTION, GAMING, AND CASH BAR

6:30 PM - CHEFS’ TABLES OPEN

8:30 PM - PROGRAM AND LIVE AUCTION 9:00 PM - CASINO PRIZES AWARDED

Get tickets here.

Facebook event page.

