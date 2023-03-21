Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants

Cracker Barrel has decided to permanently close its remaining locations in the Portland area. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Cracker Barrel has permanently closed its remaining restaurants in the Portland area.

A spokesperson for Cracker Barrel confirmed the closure of their Beaverton and Tualatin restaurants on Monday, citing the pandemic.

The popular restaurant chain with a Southern country theme joins Walmart in closing its Portland-area locations.

Earlier this month, the retail giant announced its last two stores within Portland’s city limits would close by the end of the month.

Cracker Barrel is also closing its Bend location, about a 3.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We are saddened that we have been unable to overcome the impact the pandemic had on our business and have made the difficult decision to close the Beaverton, Tualatin and Bend locations,” a Cracker Barrel spokesperson said.

Last summer, Cracker Barrel permanently closed its restaurant on Hayden Island citing similar reasons.

“The decision to close a store is never one we take lightly, and our focus right now is on assisting our impacted employees during this transition. We extend our sincere thanks to our employees who worked so hard and to our guests,” the spokesperson said.

Cracker Barrel’s lone standing restaurant in Oregon remains in Medford, about a 4.5-hour drive from Portland.

“We look forward to reconnecting at nearby Cracker Barrels in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rochester Crash
One person airlifted from Broadway Avenue crash to Saint Marys
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Rochester man dies of apparent overdose
Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend
Molly Dennis
Rochester releases comments regarding censure of councilmember Molly Dennis
Minnesota State Patrol launches online accountability dashboard
Minnesota State Patrol launches online accountability dashboard

Latest News

FILE - New York Knicks Hall-of-Famer Willis Reed responds to questions during an interview...
Willis Reed, leader on Knicks’ 2 title teams, dies at 80
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West
FILE - An 11-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy suffered fatal injuries and were pronounced...
2 Amish children killed, 3rd injured in buggy-vehicle crash
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia