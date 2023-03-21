Attempted arson at swine building in Allamakee County

LANSING, Iowa (KCRG) - On February 5th, 2023 the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious item at a swine unit.

Deputies recovered an incendiary item that had been placed at the building. Investigators determined that the item was placed there with the intent to start the unit, which was occupied with numerous swine, on fire. The item did not ignite but authorities say minimal damage was observed.

Then, on February 18th, 2023, officials received another call at the same swine unit, reporting a secondary incendiary device was located on the ground near the building. Responders recovered that item again without incident.

Officials say that the incidents both appear to be related. The Coalition to Support Iowa’s Farmers is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office at 563-568-4521.

