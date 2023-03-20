Stewartville Toast & Taste happening this weekend

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – The Stewartville Area Foundation is hosting its annual Toast & Taste event this Friday to support children in need.

This year’s event will be held at the Rochester International Event Center on Friday from 6 p.m.- 10p.m. It is a liquor, wine and food tasting event, which includes 15 vendors.

Some proceeds from the event will help support The Tiger Charge, a nonprofit organization that helps children with different needs like clothing, food and other items.

For more information on how to attend Toast & Taste, click here.

