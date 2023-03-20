State investigators probing death, injury in Hortonville

Investigators with the state Department of Justice are investigating a mysterious death in northeastern Wisconsin
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.(Lauren Rangel)
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM CDT
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators with the state Department of Justice are investigating a mysterious death in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Justice Department said in a statement that police officers were called to a house in the village of Hortonville in Outagamie County on Saturday morning on a report of two unresponsive individuals.

Officers found a dead woman and a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to a local hospital.

The Justice Department said the public is not in danger.

The agency’s Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the inquiry with assistance from the Hortonville Police Department and the Outagamie County Coroner’s Office.

