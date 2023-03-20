Springtime is coming and so is another Dodge County Expo

DODGE CENTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Dodge County Expo will return to Dodge Center on Saturday, March 25.

With new exhibitors joining many regulars, there will be plenty of new products and service information for visitors.

There will many food options, entertainment and expanded activities for youngsters.

This will be the 23rd Annual Dodge County Expo.

The Dodge County Expo features only Dodge County businesses and organizations either physically located in Dodge County or members of a Dodge County chamber of commerce.

The show, which is one of the most successful in southeast Minnesota, provides visitors with a sampling of the more than 100 businesses and organizations in Dodge County.

More than 3,000 visitors are expected to attend again this year.

Admission to the Expo is free and everyone is welcome.

The Dodge County Expo is Saturday, March 25 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Triton High School located at 813 West Hwy. St. in Dodge Center. Use the Activities Entrance.

