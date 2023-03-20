Rochester Woodcarvers Annual Show is March 25 and 26

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Woodcarvers Club is a gathering of individuals from around the Rochester Minnesota area who are interested in woodcarving. Everyone is welcome whether they are just interested in learning about woodcarving, are considering starting to carve, or are beginner, experienced or master carvers.

The annual Woodcarvers show is March 25 and 26 at the 4-H Building in Graham Park.

It’s a free event and you can learn more about it here.

The doors will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Questions about the show can be sent to Show@RochesterWoodcarvers.com

Rochester Woodcarving (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.