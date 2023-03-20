Rochester Public Utilities launching ‘Bring Your Own Thermostat’ program

RPU
RPU(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) is launching a Bring Your Own Thermostat (BYOT) program to help reduce energy consumption during periods of high demand.

According to RPU, its voluntary demand response program is designed to reward customers for reducing their electricity use during periods of high demand, while helping the environment and reliability of the grid.

Program participation requires customers to agree to brief, limited Peak Savings Events, which adjust their thermostats during peak electric demand periods from May 1 through September 30.

Peak demand periods for adjustments typically occur on hot or humid days, but Peak Savings Events may also be called under other circumstances to reduce strain on the grid. Peak Savings Events will not occur on weekends or holidays.

Customers who install qualified smart thermostats will receive a one-time $50 enrollment incentive, in the form of a bill credit, and those that stay enrolled throughout the summer season will receive a year-end $25 bill credit.

“Our new BYOT program is part of RPU’s continuing efforts to take advantage of newer technologies. Smart thermostats are part of a growing number of energy efficiency tools developed in recent years, that can be monitored and controlled remotely by users. The thermostats have been shown to reduce customer energy bills, and in large numbers, they could significantly reduce electric grid load, especially during hot summer months when air conditioning use is high.”

Patty Hanson, Manager of Utility Programs and Services at RPU

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a weekend of geeky goodness as the two-day long show featured over 70 vendors and...
Quad Con comes to Rochester
City of Rochester Parking
Changes to Rochester’s parking system start Monday
Dozens flock to vintage flea market
Roller derby makes come back in Rochester.
Roller derby makes return to Rochester
Faribault man rescued from river Friday evening
UPDATE: Authorities say missing Faribault man pulled from river has died

Latest News

Women come together for retreat.
Rochester women come together for retreat
ACTS OF KINDNESS
Elementary students complete 2,000 acts of kindness
CAT FROM CAMP COMPANION
Tattoo parlor teams up with local animal shelter for St. Patty’s fundraiser
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester
Caribou Coffee to open new location in Rochester