Rochester coffee shop joins Midwest Access to share spring-inspired drinks

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii joined Midwest Access Monday to share some spring-inspired drinks in light of it being the first day of Spring.

Julie Zmolek, Co-owner of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii in Rochester, shared the step-by-step process on how to make Spring Swell Drinks.

The Spring Swell drinks included the Beach Bliss Latte and the Raspberry Reef Latte. Both of those recipes can be found below.

Beach Bliss Latte : This latte combines a delicious blend of espresso with decadent white chocolate sauce, rich macadamia nut syrup, and your choice of milk.

Raspberry Reef Latte: This sweet latte features espresso joined with comforting flavors of raspberry syrup, creamy white chocolate sauce, and your choice of milk.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s full menu can be found here.

