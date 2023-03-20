Rochester police respond to fatal overdose over the weekend

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A man was found dead after a suspected overdose on Saturday.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 35-year-old man was found unconscious by his roommate at 1:33 a.m. at the 200 block of 18th Street SW.

The roommate called for help and when officers arrived they found the man dead with drug paraphernalia around him.

An autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.

