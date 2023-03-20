Pet Fair returns to Rochester

Pet Fair returns to Rochester
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The second Semi Annual Pet Fair will be held in Rochester on Sunday.

The Pet Fair is put on by Playland Junction. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at the 112 Arena Dr SE.

There will be a variety of animals, toys, food and supplies available for purchase.

Visitors will also be able to talk to breeders.

For more information or to register, contact Playland Junction or Sally and Tasha Adams.

Admission:

  • 13+ - $3
  • 4 - 12 years old - $1
  • Free

The event page can be found here.

