Pet Fair returns to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The second Semi Annual Pet Fair will be held in Rochester on Sunday.

The Pet Fair is put on by Playland Junction. It starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m. at the 112 Arena Dr SE.

There will be a variety of animals, toys, food and supplies available for purchase.

Visitors will also be able to talk to breeders.

For more information or to register, contact Playland Junction or Sally and Tasha Adams.

Admission:

13+ - $3

4 - 12 years old - $1

Free

The event page can be found here.

