Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responds to 2 car break-ins at dog park

OCSO(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two cars were broken into on Friday at a northwest Rochester dog park.

According to Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), it happened between 1:30-2:30 p.m. at the River Road Dog Park located at 62nd Street NW.

Deputies responded to a report of a wallet taken from a front seat in an unlocked car. While deputies were there, another person told them that their car window was smashed in and their purse was taken.

OCSO wanted to remind people to never leave personal items in vehicles and to always lock it.

