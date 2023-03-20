New Olmsted County program connects social workers with residents in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County, in partnership with Family Service Rochester, announced its Guiding Partners to Solutions (GPS) program to residents in need at various community locations beginning March 21, 2023.

According to Olmsted County, GPS is a team of social workers that serves county residents struggling to connect with resources or services they may need. GPS works to reduce barriers and connect individuals and families with housing, cash, food, and insurance assistance and provides help in applying for these benefits.

Previously, GPS services were only accessible by phone (507-328-6325) and at Olmsted County’s 2117 building on Campus Drive SE in Rochester. Now the county and Family Service Rochester will begin an outreach initiative to bring Guiding Partners to Solutions (GPS) social workers to the following locations in the community beginning March 21.

Tuesdays, 8 – 10 a.m.

Location: Riverside Central Elementary School, 506 5th Ave. SE, Rochester

NOTE: This is only open to families with children at Riverside Central. This is not open to the public.

Tuesdays, 3 – 5 p.m.

Location: The Hylands apartment community, 2800 Charles Ct. NW, Rochester

Thursdays, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Location: The Salvation Army Social Services Center, 115 First Avenue NE, Rochester

Thursdays, 1:30 – 5 p.m.

Location: Rochester Public Library, 101 2nd St. SE, Rochester

“As we continue to test new approaches to integration and service delivery, community members have often asked if our services could be offered in new locations, beyond our traditional service hubs at government buildings. By increasing the number of locations where our services can be accessed, we are hoping to reduce barriers such as transportation or stigma.”

Olmsted County and Family Service Rochester will continue to monitor participation and evaluate the effectiveness of this GPS community outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.