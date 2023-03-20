Messy Spring weather ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Spring is finally here and we’re tracking a messy Spring system for later this week.

Monday nights forecast:

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be slightly above average Monday night with winds out of the north around 5-10 mph. Clouds are expected to stick around on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s forecast:

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Tuesday will warm into the upper 40s and even the lower 50s in some locations! Winds will be strong out of the southeast around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching close to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Mostly cloudy skies are likely with a couple of spotty showers through the daytime hours. The “best chance” of rain will be overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Precip Outlook:

Precip chances (KTTC)

Isolated to scattered showers will be possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of the daytime hours Wednesday could be dry across SE MN and NE IA. An isolated wintry mix and light snow will be possible as temperatures drop into the 20s Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Wintry precipitation amounts are expected to be minor.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will be back near seasonal averages by the weekend! Temperatures will be in the middle 40s with partly cloudy skies. Dry conditions are expected through the weekend.

