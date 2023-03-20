Mayo Clinic peregrine falcon lays first egg

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some special news out of the Mayo Clinic Peregrine Falcon Program! Hattie, the falcon laid her first egg.

This egg is the result of Hattie and her partner Orton’s courtship. According to the program, peregrine falcon courtship involves amazing displays of flight, nest making and vocalizing.

Chicks usually hatch between May and June. You can take a live look at the falcon cam online. About 70 falcons have been born through the program since 1987.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.