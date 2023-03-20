Family Service Rochester kicks off 21st Annual March for Meals

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In celebration of the 21st annual march for meals, local champions are delivering Meals on Wheels this week with Family Service Rochester.

It kicked off this morning at Shorewood Senior Campus. City Council President Brooke Carlson made the proclamation in place of Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, who was unable to attend.

Meals on Wheels volunteers deliver meals to 170 people every day of the week. The volunteers not only deliver nourishing meals, they make connections with the people they serve.

“Their circle of friends and family is pretty limited,” Family Service Rochester Dir. of Innovation and Collaboration April Sutor said. “And so, when they have somebody coming every day, they build those relationships.”

Ninety-two-year-old Carolyn Boelter has been receiving Meals on Wheels for the past few years.

“It’s nice to not have to cook,” she said. “They’re nutritious and the people are so kind when they deliver and it’s nice to have someone come every day to check to see if you’re alright.”

There is also a fundraiser this Saturday for Meals on Wheels, called Denim, Diamonds and Dice.

